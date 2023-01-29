Foothills Fieldhouse discussion returning to Calgary City Hall

The Foothills Athletic Park redesign could get a little closer to reality on Monday.

The park's redevelopment assessment committee is set to meet to update the city on the massive facelift.

Councillor Terry Wong says part of that update could involve focusing on one key build.

"We are going to basically do a quick update as to where administration is at," he told CTV News. "The fieldhouse is something we can probably move on a lot quicker than the overall redevelopment plan."

The fieldhouse build is a priority capital project for which council has already approved $20 million. It'll be a multi-sport indoor facility featuring multiple courts, athletic spaces and a track.

It will likely sit directly west of Crowchild Tr., south of 24th Ave. N.W.

"We need to engage the federal and provincial governments to make sure that they are at the table with us as well," Wong said, "so that'll be the focus of conversations (Monday)."

The city estimates the facility will carry a $285 million price tag, but Tourism Calgary projects its economic boost to bring in up to $20 million annually, as the fieldhouse could host "major sporting events."

LARGER REDEVELOPMENT

In September 2021, council gave the green light to a new Foothills Athletic Park plan.

It would see the Foothills and McMahon Stadium spaces reimagined and revamped.

The idea is to renovate McMahon and build the fieldhouse adjacent to the stadium.

Eventually, new outdoor fields will be flanked by an entertainment district with hotels and residential spaces.

There is still no timetable for construction, but two councillors tell CTV News the project is very high on their term priority list.