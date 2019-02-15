Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of southern Alberta and some areas could see as much as 20 cm before the weather system moves out of the area on Sunday.

CTV Calgary Meteorologist David Spence says the heaviest snowfall will be on Friday but flurries will continue off and on until Sunday.

The city will receive between 5 – 10 cm of snow on Friday and between 10 – 20 cm of snow is expected for the mountain parks and southern portion of the province.

A snowfall warning has been issued for Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Cardston, Fort Macleod and Magrath.

First responders say travellers should pack an emergency roadside kit if heading out on the highways this weekend.

The kit should include:

Booster Cables

Emergency lights

Blankets

Folding shovel

Sand/kitty litter

First aid supplies

Protein bars and water

Candles

Waterproof matches

Caution triangle

Hand/foot warmers

We would like to remind everyone to if you are travelling out of town for #FamilyDay long weekend to pack appropriately, ensure headlights are on, and drive accordingly to the road conditions. Have a safe and fun family day long weekend everyone! #yycfire pic.twitter.com/MC5KlN1l8N — CGYFireFighters (@CGYFireFighters) February 15, 2019

Roads in and around the city are snow covered and motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

Calgary police responded to 12 crashes between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday.

