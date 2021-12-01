Former advisor accused in sexual harassment case against premier’s office received nearly $28K in expenses post-departure

Ivan Bernardo left his position as principal advisor to then Health Minister Tyler Shandro nearly a year ago after allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace against female political staffers emerged.

Now, provincial government expense reports from between April 1 and Sept. 30 of this year show he received $28,130.77 following his departure.

Health Minister Jason Copping, when questioned by the NDP in the legislature Tuesday over the payment to Bernardo, said it was for consultancy work.

"Mr. Bernardo was doing work for AHS (Alberta Health Services) and the AHS board. I was informed he was no longer doing work at this point in time, recognizing he was doing work for Miller-Thompson which is an outside law firm providing advice to AH (Alberta Health) and AHS. He is no longer doing work for AH and AHS at this point in time.

"Any arrangements between AHS board and AHS and the individual and his law firm is in between the individual and AH, AHS and I can’t comment on any payments in that regard.

Miller-Thompson LLP, where Bernardo worked, confirms to CTV News that Bernardo is no longer with the firm.

According to Bernardo, the payment revolves around expense claims from his time as an advisor to Shandro.

"It wasn’t work that I did, it was the last of the expenses from when I was employed with the government," explained Bernardo. "It was all related to when I was principal advisor to the minister."

Premier Kenney addressed the payment to Bernardo Wednesday morning during an announcement regarding plans to create COVID-19 vaccinations in the province.

"My understanding is that was over two years travel expenses around the province and it was all approved by the public service to the normal guidelines," said Kenney. "He hadn't submitted travel expenses for a two-year period and, I would just note, expenses for staff of ministerial offices are down substantially under this government. They're down about 25 per cent overall."

Kathryn Marshall, the lawyer for Ariella Kimmel who filed the lawsuit, elected not to issue comment regarding the province's payment to Bernardo.

With files from CTV's Tyson Fedor