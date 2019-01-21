A 44-year-old Pincher Creek man has received a two-and-a-half year prison sentence after pleading guilty to making and possessing child pornography last summer.

Mark Anderson, who had taught at an elementary school in Brocket in 2017, had entered a guilty plea to the charges in July 2018 but his sentencing was delayed to accommodate a psychiatric assessment.

Anderson was removed from his position as a fourth grade teacher at Napi’s Playground Elementary School after the allegations against him surfaced.

Police launched an investigation into Anderson following a tip from Google administrators to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an email account that had uploaded images of child pornography. Several devices were seized from Anderson’s home and workplace and pornographic images were uncovered involving victims as young as three years old.

According to the Crown, Anderson’s collection of child pornography extended over an eight year period, beginning in 2010.

A joint submission suggesting a 30 month sentence for Anderson, comprised of 18 months for making child pornography and 12 months for possessing child pornography, was accepted by the judge in Lethbridge Provincial Court on .

The Crown had requested a number of conditions for Anderson prior to sentencing including restrictions on Anderson’s internet use and access to pornography and peer-to-peer applications but the conditions including in the sentence have not been confirmed.

Anderson’s lawyer says his client is remorseful, receiving counselling and is unhappy with his previous behaviour that he doesn’t find acceptable.

With files from CTV’s Terry Vogt