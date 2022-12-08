Former Calgary police officer denied appeal in assault case

A former Calgary police officer who slammed a handcuffed woman to the ground face first has been denied another appeal of his original conviction.

Alex Dunn was found guilty in December, 2020 of assault causing bodily harm, and was given a 30 day conditional sentence which involved a combination of 24-hour house arrest followed by house arrest with a curfew.

The constable had brought in Dalia Kafi in December 2017 for breaking a curfew.

A security camera in the arrest area at Calgary police headquarters showed him throwing Kafi down and blood pooling on the ground where her face hit the floor.

Kafi died in June 2021, just days before Dunn was sentenced.

Dunn unsuccessfully appealed his conviction last year, and today a judge refused him permission to argue his case a second time.

(The Canadian Press)