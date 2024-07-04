Former Eau Claire YMCA building to reopen as athletic club with Nordic spa

We now know what will take over the space once occupied by Calgary's Eau Claire YMCA.

The building, located in the 100 block of Third Street S.W., was vacated in 2021 when the YMCA said it was no longer financially viable to keep the location open.

Then, in June 2023, city council approved land-use redesignation by developer Telsec, paving the way for the company to build a mixed-use tower.

It seems Telsec's plans for the site include the creation of a members-only club, set to open in 2025.

According to the Eau Claire Athletic Club's (ECAC) website, though the historic building will be modernized, certain amenities will be preserved – including the six-lane lap pool, squash courts and fourth-floor running track.

There will be new amenities, including a 2,000-square-foot Nordic spa (with a hot tub, cold plunge, dry sauna, infrared saunas and a dry float tank), two F1 racing simulators, four golf simulators, a café and a casual dining area.

It will also have on-site chiropractic, physiotherapy, massage and child-careservices.

"ECAC is Calgary’s modern, sophisticated downtown club and will redefine the wellness landscape in the heart of Alberta," says the website.

According to the club's website, the "initiation fee" for an individual membership will cost $12,500, as of June 4.

Dues for the primary member are estimated at $2,400.

