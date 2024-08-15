Former funeral director shares unique perspective on life

Codi Shewan’s unique perspective on life arose from his former job as a funeral director.

Often, family members told him how their late loved ones never did something they were always passionate about.

“That was a pretty recurring conversation through my entire career,” Shewan said in an interview with CTV News Calgary’s Ian White.

Now a motivational speaker, Shewan encourages people to find purpose in life now instead of focusing on the legacy they leave after they’re gone.

The experience made him think about his own death.

“It’s not so much the fear of dying,” he says. “It’s the fear of not living while I’m still here. I want to make sure there are real, great experiences while I’m still here.”