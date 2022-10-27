Former northeast Calgary playwright and actor Sundeep Morrison to present solo show in New York City

Former Calgarian Sundeep Morrison is presenting their solo show Rag Head: An American Story at Solofest in New York Friday night Former Calgarian Sundeep Morrison is presenting their solo show Rag Head: An American Story at Solofest in New York Friday night

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina