Former Theatre Calgary artistic director Dennis Garnhum looks to move 'towards beauty' as he departs Grand in London
Last week was pretty notable for former Theatre Calgary artistic director Dennis Garnhum.
The 55-year-old writer and director did what he's been doing for the better part of two decades – he announced a new season of shows for The Grand Theatre in London, Ontario, his hometown where he's been the artistic director since 2017.
The poignant part was that it was Garnhum's last season announcement for the Grand, where he's stepping away after seven years on the job.
If you throw in the 11 seasons that Garnhum spent running Theatre Calgary, that's a lot of plays programmed, nurtured, developed and produced, thousands of artists hired, and plenty of laughter and tears shed trying to convince people in the 21st century that there's a reason to go to see a play tonight.
What's remarkable about Garnhum is that everywhere he goes, he has an uncanny knack - in a digital-first popular culture - for finding the secret recipe to get bums in seats, whether in Calgary or London.
That's not a small deal in an age of mass distraction and multiple streaming services in every household.
"It's a good time to go," Garnhum said, in a phone call with CTV News. "The theatre is in good shape.
"I'm in my happy place. I was an artistic director for 18 years. I'm grateful for having had this time. I don't know what I'm gonna do (next)," he adds. "(But I'm going to) try to find something else."
'NEW HEIGHTS'
Garnhum, who was born and grew up in London and fell in love with theatre as a kid attending plays there, transformed it, says Grand executive director Evan Klassen.
"For the past seven years, through his passionate and visionary leadership, Dennis has taken the Grand to new heights – amplifying our presence on the world’s stage – while also bringing some of the most compelling new works to the Grand’s stage, like Emma Donoghue’s Room," Klassen said, in an email to CTV News.
"Under Dennis’s leadership, the theatre also made great strides in our anti-oppression work, completed a comprehensive $9.5 million renovation, and navigated the challenges of COVID-19.
"Thanks to his guidance and resolve, the theatre is returning from the pandemic prepared and poised for a strong future. We are so grateful for all that Dennis has brought to his home theatre, and wish him nothing but the best as he explores grand new, creative endeavours."
Garnhum announced the 2023-24 season for the Grand, his final one as its artistic director
POST-PANDEMIC PERFORMING ARTS LANDSCAPE
The departure from running the Grand comes as the performing arts tries to climb out of the trauma inflicted upon it by the pandemic.
Back on Thursday, March 13, 2020, on the opening night of the North American premiere of Room, the stage adaptation of Emma Donahue's award-winning novel and Oscar-winning film, Garnhum and the staff held a meeting that every performing arts organization around the world held.
It turned out there was finally a reason why the show couldn't go on - and no one knew when it would be safe again to go out.
"Two months – that's how I long I thought we'd be closed for," Garnhum said. "It became two years."
He said he was forced to cancel 15 projects the theatre had already signed contracts for, forced to phone up all the set designers and actors and playwrights to let them know he was going to have to cancel their contracts.
It all ended with Garnhum bawling on his kitchen floor in London, having a complete emotional breakdown.
That's when Garnhum's husband Bruce suggested it was time for him to go for a long walk – more specifically, the Camino de Santiago in northern Spain, an 830 kilometre long walk in the Spanish back country to get his head cleared.
CAMINO DE SANTIAGO
The pandemic was still raging, but the one thing you could comfortably do was go for long outdoor walks but instead of running into hundreds of people a day, Garnhum says he ran into maybe 10 or 20.
It was therapy and it was cardio and the views were glorious.
At night, he'd check into an inn, and using a $40 keyboard that attached to his phone, type up his experiences and thoughts about the day.
By the time he finished the hike, he'd written 40,000 words, which became the bulk of Garnhum's first book: Toward Beauty: Reigniting a Creative Life on the Camino de Santiago.
"COVID provided some insight," he says now. "We're all different because of it."
PIVOTING TO SOMETHING NEW
Now, a few years later, he's pivoting to something new – he's just not sure what. There's another Camino hike planned with Bruce, this one through Portugal. He's directing productions of Clue in London and then again in Winnipeg next winter.
Room was rescheduled for 2021, then omnicrom happened and had to be postponed again.
Finally in March 2022, Room opened to strong reviews, leading to a Broadway-bound production.
Two weeks ago, almost unbelievably, after doing a number of preview performances, one of the show's producers pulled out, and the production shuttered its doors before it could even open.
It was as theatre a thing as you ask for – the bottom fell out at the worst possible moment, forcing Room to shut down again on the cusp of opening night. But who knows? It sounds like a good show. Maybe it will make it to Broadway eventually.
As for Garnhum, he doesn't know whether the future holds running another theatre, or dipping into film, or fiction – but he gained a bit of insight into what he can bring to the table while hoofing along the trail in Spain.
"I need to keep moving toward beauty," he says. "(The) beauty created in chaos of last five years was the clarity of it."
And for the next generation of artistic directors, all of whom must face a board of directors and offer a vision of the future, at a time when everything seems so very uncertain, what advice would he offer?
"It (a show) has to be unmissable," he says. "It's also on us as storytellers."
'Room' hits the Grand Theatre main stage March 8, 2022 after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nick Paparella / CTV News)
And then he has to go – the Grand is presenting a six hour production of Fall on Your Knees, an adaptation of a beloved novel by Anne-Marie MacDonald – and there are things to do.
Six hours (presented in two parts)? Who has six hours? Do you know how many TikTok videos a person can watch in six hours?
"It's good!" Garnhum says. "Selling beautifully.People are gonna come see.
"I am the optimist," he adds. "(There's still a) core need for live theatre.
"It's the most exciting time in my (personal) history," he says, "to be in the theatre."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A negative friendship with lots of ups and downs could be impacting your physiological health: study
According to a new study, the way you feel about your close personal relationships on a day-to-day basis may have an impact on how well your body physically functions.
Canada first to develop medical standards to keep kids from suffering pain in silence
The Health Standards Organization has released a new set of guidelines to help hospital workers manage children's pain -- particularly for those who can't communicate when they're hurt.
Older adults less likely to distinguish AI speech from humans
As recent years have seen rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) programs, rendering increasingly human-like computer-generated text and speech, a new study warns that older adults are most at risk of tumbling within the traps of phone scams and fraud.
Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.
DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper
Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist.
No legal justification for use of Emergencies Act, civil liberties group tells court
A national civil liberties group told a federal judge Monday the federal government has not clearly spelled out proper legal justification for its use of the Emergencies Act early last year in response to protests in the national capital and at key border points.
Governor General wants Indigenous leaders to meet King Charles to 'reset' ties: AFN
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon wants Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles to reset their relationship with the Crown, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations said Monday.
Russia rejects U.S. claims its UN council presidency is a joke
Russia's UN ambassador on Monday dismissed U.S. and European Union descriptions of its presidency of the Security Council this month as an April Fool's joke and announced a meeting to be chaired by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on defending the principles of the UN Charter, which Moscow is widely accused of breaking by invading Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
Woman found dead in Edmonton home, homicide detectives on the case
Police in Edmonton are investigating the suspicious death of a 27-year-old woman.
-
'Brutal, not gentle densification': Windsor Park up in arms over council allowing more development
After hearing from concerned residents, city council approved Monday the rezoning of land in Windsor Park to accommodate a proposed six-storey apartment building with 172 units.
-
Syncrude Canada faces five charges in death of worker at oilsands project in 2021
Oilsands giant Syncrude Canada Ltd. has been charged in the death of a worker north of Fort McMurray, Alta.
Vancouver
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
‘Heroic’ New Westminster resident rescues child stuck in garage door
A New Westminster resident is being praised for taking swift action after a child became entangled in a garage door Sunday evening.
-
'We're not Arizona, Missouri or Tennessee': B.C. MLA tables motion in response to rising anti-drag movement
In response to recent anti-drag laws being passed in the U.S., a Vancouver MLA is calling for B.C.’s government to condemn violence and intimidation of artists and performers in the drag community.
Atlantic
-
Progressive Conservatives win decisive majority in Prince Edward Island@
Voters in Prince Edward Island delivered a decisive majority to the incumbent Progressive Conservatives on Monday after an election campaign dominated by debate over heath care.
-
Unmet mental health needs a 'public health emergency': mass shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission is putting pressure on the Nova Scotia government to come up with a plan to improve mental health services in the areas most affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.B. mayor says PC's proposed changes to Official Languages Act are 'deplorable'
The mayor of New Brunswick’s largest French-speaking city says Premier Blaine Higgs is missing a critical opportunity to protect Francophone communities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to spend billions on plan to build more homes to ease housing crisis
The British Columbia government has introduced a multibillion-dollar plan to construct more homes as quickly as possible in an attempt to build its way out of the housing crisis.
-
'They're going to multiply': Domestic rabbits discovered in Esquimalt raise concerns
Just ahead of Easter, animal rescue centres on Vancouver Island are overwhelmed with rabbits.
-
6 new provincial ridings recommended for B.C.
The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission has just released its final report on evolving electoral districts in the province, and has recommended adding six new ridings.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayor not concerned about 'tourist trap' label
A newly released report has found that Niagara Falls is Canada’s worst tourist trap, but that city’s mayor isn’t getting too worked up about it.
-
TTC fares increase today. Here’s how much they now cost
Most Toronto commuters will start paying more for public transit beginning on Monday.
-
Man suffers serious injuries after being trapped at Toronto construction site
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped at a construction site in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Indian police identify family who died crossing illegally into U.S. from Akwesasne
The four Indian nationals whose bodies were among eight pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week had been travelling in Canada on a tourist visa, a police official from their home state said Monday.
-
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to encircle the moon
Jeremy Hansen, a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been selected to become the first Canadian to venture further into space and orbit the moon.
-
Three arrests after drag queen storytelling event on South Shore sparks protest
Three people were arrested on Montreal's South Shore on Sunday after a book reading featuring a popular drag queen sparked a protest. The storytelling event in the City of Saint-Catherine with Barbada de Barbades moved to a secret location in light of a protest planned by Francois Amalega Bitondo, known for planning anti-vaccine demonstrations.
Ottawa
-
Fire survivor describes frantic moments of escape
A survivor of a fatal fire in south Ottawa is sharing the harrowing details of his family's frantic escape with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
-
The strike at Carleton is now in its 2nd week with no end in sight
A strike by nore than 3,000 contract instructors and teaching assistants at Carleton University is now in its second week. The union and the university bargained over the weekend but could not reach a deal.
-
An Ottawa company's connection to lunar exploration
An Ottawa company has been testing software set up for lunar exploration for the past eight years, using a 4,000 sq. ft. moon yard.
Kitchener
-
Kips Gymnastics Club at a standstill with City of Cambridge as lease agreement ends
A Cambridge gymnastics club, which has been part of the community for 53 years, is bent out of shape after being locked out of their long-time facility which has been slated for demolition to make way for the expansion of the Preston auditorium.
-
Can they win the series at home? Rangers look to eliminate Windsor Spitfires at the Aud this week
The Kitchener Rangers are bringing the playoffs back to home ice after taking down the number one-seeded Windsor Spitfires in back-to-back game action.
-
Large response for Guelph house fire, one person suffers serious burns
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a large house fire in Guelph that left one person seriously injured.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video
Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.
-
'Making things a little more accessible': Paralyzed Bronco looks to improve buildings
Spending the last five years using a wheelchair has given former Humboldt Broncos hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki a new path forward.
-
Masking in Sask. health facilities to revert back to pre-pandemic rules: province
According to the Government of Saskatchewan, a change in policy is coming for mask mandates in the province's health care facilities.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say impaired driver in northern Ont. admits to smoking crack
The driver of a black SUV stopped by Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake on Sunday admitted to smoking crack, police said Monday.
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
Southern Ont. driver crashes on Highway 11 after fleeing police
A 28-year-old from southern Ontario is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing a police traffic stop on Highway 11 in the northeast before crashing the vehicle.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurer to undergo review after costs, staff rise
The Manitoba government is ordering an external review of its automobile insurance Crown corporation, where costs and staffing levels have risen.
-
Southern Manitoba could be hit by spring snow storm
A Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow and strong winds to parts of southern Manitoba from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
-
Salad kit recalled due to undeclared allergens
Loblaw Companies Ltd. has recalled a chopped salad kit due to undeclared allergens on the package.
Regina
-
Masking in Sask. health facilities to revert back to pre-pandemic rules: province
According to the Government of Saskatchewan, a change in policy is coming for mask mandates in the province's health care facilities.
-
'A rambunctious kid': Murder trial hears Regina mother explain son's injuries in police interview
Chelsea Whitby detailed the numerous ways her 18-month-old son, Emerson, got hurt while in her care, during a child protection interview with police one week before the boy died.
-
'Close the gap': Sask. registered psychiatric nurse association warns of shortage
The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan (RPNAS) is warning of a psychiatric nurse shortage in the province.