Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki, 2 others confirm they're playing in Calgary National Bank Challenger

A former Wimbledon women's finalist, a former Wimbledon girl's singles champ and a winner of 14 ATP Challenger titles have all confirmed they will be competing at the Calgary National Bank Challenger Tournament next month.

Germany's Sabine Lisicki, Poland's Urszula Radwanska and France's Benoit Paire are confirmed participants in the tournament, which takes place November 5-12 at the Osten & Victor Tennis Centre in southeast Calgary.

Lisicki was a Wimbledon singles finalist in 2013 and a semi-finalist in 2011, along with reaching the quarters on three other occasions, in 2009, 2012 and 2014. She also holds wins over a number of world number ones including both Williams sisters, Maria Sharapova, Ana Ivanovic and Caroline Wozniacki. Lisicki was also a quarter finalist at the 2022 Challenger in Calgary.

I’m looking forward to being back in Calgary 💛 https://t.co/r97awo1GTo — Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) October 5, 2023

Radwanska is a former Top 30 player who was the Wimbledon girl's champ in 2007. She's defeated Maria Hingis, Ianovic, Jelena Jankovic, Venus Williams and her sister, former World No.1 Agneszka Radwanska.

Paire, making his first appearance in Calgary, has won three ATP Tour 250 titles to go with 14 ATP Challenger titles, including two in 2023, in Puerto Vallarta and San Benedetto, Italy. He also owns victories over Felix Auger-Aliassime, Dennis Shapovalov and Italian Jannik Sinner.

“Our ability to attract established players like Sabine Lisicki, Urzsula Radwanska and Benoit Paire to Calgary, is indicative of the quality event we are running and their desire to compete in Calgary," said tournament director and CEO Danny Da Costa. "We look forward to welcoming more rising stars and up-and-coming established players to Calgary in the coming weeks."