CALGARY -- Fort Macleod RCMP is seeking help from the public to locate a missing man.

Lane Tail Feathers, 35, was reported missing by his family on June 20, and has not returned to his Fort Macleod residence since. It's believed he might also be in the Lethbridge area.

Fort Macleod RCMP have reason to believe there is concern for Tail Feather's well-being. They would like to hear from Lane or anyone who has seen him to confirm his safety.

Tail Feathers is described as 170 centimetres (5'7") tall, 77 kg (170 lbs), with brown hair and brown eyes. He's Indigenous.

Anyone with information about Tail Feather's whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.