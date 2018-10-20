The Calgary Fire Department says that a functional smoke alarm is being credited with saving a family of four when their northwest home caught fire late Friday night.

Officials say crews were called to the scene, at a single family home in the 200 block of Scenic Acres Drive N.W., at about 10:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found light smoke and flames visible from the walkout basement at the rear of the building.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and contain it to a single room while the house only suffered minor damage.

Four people, two adults and two children, were home at the time and all managed to get out prior to the fire department’s arrival thanks to a working smoke alarm.

Crews are still at the scene to monitor any hotspots and a fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.