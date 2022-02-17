Free spay and neuter surgeries once again available for pets in Calgary
Calgary pet owners who are struggling with costs for their furry friends may be glad to know some relief is on the way.
After a temporary program suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Calgary's No Cost Spay Neuter Program will resume surgeries beginning with cats on March 1.
The hiatus allowed the City to evaluate the service and current landscape of the pet population and to reintroduce programming based on what low-income families need.
Over the past two years, the Animal Services Centre has experienced a 108 per cent increase in stray cats brought in.
Stray cats remain the top issue for staff at the centre, said superintendent Tara Lowes.
"So we want to assist as many low-income families as possible, while still meeting our core responsibility of caring for the stray animals," she said in a release.
Dogs will be added to the program later on, Lowes said.
Since 2010, Animal Services has completed approximately 6,300 cat and dog surgeries for more than 4,500 Calgarians. To keep the program equitable, Calgarians who qualify for the program will have access to one referral every 12 months.
Pet licence fees fund the No Cost Spay Neuter Program as well as medical services for injured and sick animals under the care of the City of Calgary.
An average of more than 1,000 pet surgeries are performed every year at the Animal Services Centre, staff said.
For more information on animal programs visit calgary.ca/pets.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa police pledge action as protests approach 4th straight weekend
Workers have installed new fencing around Parliament as Ottawa police say actions to remove 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators from the city's downtown core will happen within days.
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
American Jewish Committee demands Musk apologize for comparing Trudeau to Hitler
Elon Musk compared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Adolf Hitler in a tweet that appeared to support truckers protesting vaccine mandates, which immediately triggered a storm on Twitter.
Freeland says some protesters' accounts have been frozen, more to come
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says financial service providers have already frozen accounts of certain individuals associated with the trucker convoy blockades and protests.
'The time is absolutely right' for pandemic measures to lift, experts say
With several Canadian provinces set to lift mask mandates in the next few weeks, health experts say the time is right for easing strict measures.
What is the Diagolon extremist group and what does it want?
After patches connected to the Diagolon extremist group were seen on gear seized by the RCMP at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade, questions have arisen about who the group members are and what they want.
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
Former U.S. President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state's civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday.
'Progress' in ending protests precarious, feds say, as MPs debate use of Emergencies Act
Federal officials say that while 'progress' is being made towards bringing the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa to an end, the situation remains 'precarious' as MPs begin debating the government's use of the Emergencies Act. 'While we have made progress… I would suggest that at this fragile moment, it is precarious,' said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.
Novavax vaccine authorized for use in Canada
Health Canada has authorized the use of the Novavax vaccine in Canada. The two-dose vaccine showed 90 per cent effectiveness in protecting clinical trial participants aged 18 and above against COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
Missing Olympics still disappointing for Team Canada fan Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers superstar planned to be on the ice and in the athletes village in China. Instead, he's catching the action from his couch.
-
9 firearms, $25K worth of drugs seized in western Alta.
Two men are facing charges after police seized firearms and drugs from a Grande Cache, Alta., home earlier this month.
-
Motley Crue, Def Leppard to play at Commonwealth Stadium in September
They will be joined by Poison and Joan Jett at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Vancouver
-
B.C. investing $136.6M to build new BCIT complex, support training for thousands of new trade jobs
With B.C. expecting to see thousands of new trades jobs over the next 10 years, the province is investing millions to build a new complex at the B.C. Institute of Technology in Burnaby.
-
'The roaring 2020s': Many COVID-19 restrictions lift in B.C., but vaccine passport remains
Several COVID-19 restrictions have officially lifted in B.C., allowing nightclubs to reopen, indoor wedding receptions to resume and event venues to operate at full capacity.
-
1 man seriously hurt in Downtown Eastside shooting, 5 arrested
Vancouver police are investigating a shooting on the Downtown Eastside that sent one man to hospital in serious condition.
Atlantic
-
One new COVID-19 related death reported in N.B. Thursday; hospitalizations decrease
New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Thursday and another drop in hospitalizations.
-
Kalin's call: High winds, snow and rain on the way for the Maritimes
Winds will continue to increase for southern areas of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia Thursday night, when wind warnings have been issued. A flash freeze warning has also been issued for much of the Maritimes for Friday.
-
'The time is absolutely right' for pandemic measures to lift, experts say
With several Canadian provinces set to lift mask mandates in the next few weeks, health experts say the time is right for easing strict measures.
Vancouver Island
-
3 eagles with several different ailments rescued in less than 24 hours on Vancouver Island
The North Island Wildlife Rescue Centre (NIWRC) in Errington recently responded to three adult bald eagles within a 18-hour period that were in distress from different injuries and ailments.
-
New exhibits honouring Chinese-Canadian history open in Victoria's Fan Tan Alley
A new, temporary exhibit site that explores the history of Chinese-Canadians has opened in Fan Tan Alley in Victoria.
-
'Life-changing': Victoria couple plans to buy homes after $500K lottery win
A Victoria couple says a new home and seed money for their children's education are in the works after the pair won a $500,000 lottery prize.
Toronto
-
Ontario to offer remote learning for 2022-23 school year, restart EQAO tests for primary grades
The Ontario government says schools across the province will resume EQAO standardized testing this spring after a two-year hiatus, and that an online learning option will be offered for at least one more additional school year.
-
Ontario reports lowest hospital and ICU admissions with COVID-19 since first week of January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 in Ontario have dropped to their lowest levels since the first week of January as the province rolls back pandemic restrictions on Thursday.
-
Ontario hospitals keeping mandatory vaccination for staff, some for visitors
Vaccination requirements for restaurants, gyms and other public settings in Ontario may soon be lifting, but mandates for staff and even visitors in some hospitals will likely be in place much longer.
Montreal
-
Another protest against COVID-19 health measures to descend on Quebec City
Another demonstration is planned for this weekend in Quebec City to denounce COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Quebec MNA calls on public security minister to instruct police to stop wearing 'Thin Blue Line' patches
Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault is reviewing the legality of the ‘thin blue line’ patch some Montreal police officers have been spotted wearing on their uniforms, according to a Quebec Solidaire MNA who has urged her to take action.
-
Amid dropping COVID-19 numbers, Quebec also saw 21,000 adults newly vaccinated in a month
Quebec's COVID-19 numbers continue to drop as the Omicron wave recedes. The province also reported that since Jan. 24, almost 21,000 people over 18 have gotten first doses of the vaccine.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police update residents on increased presence downtown
Ottawa police are giving an update, including new instructions for residents, amid an increased police presence in and around the trucker convoy protest downtown.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police limit access to downtown Ottawa, issue new warning to convoy
Police are increasing their presence at the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa, with groups of officers arriving downtown and handing out new warnings to protesters to leave now.
-
Former Waterloo police chief hired as Ottawa chief withdraws
A former Waterloo police chief who was hired for Ottawa’s top job, only to have the person who hired him ousted from her position, has withdrawn his name.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in Waterloo Region
The number of people in Waterloo Region hospitals and ICUs with COVID-19 dropped again in Thursday’s dashboard update.
-
Cambridge man who pleaded guilty to fatal 2019 crash granted full parole
A Cambridge man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in a November 2019 crash has now been granted full parole.
-
Former WRPS chief withdraws from interim chief offer in Ottawa
A former chief of the Waterloo Regional Police Service has withdrawn from an offer to serve as interim police chief in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP search for suspects after two women's fingers severed
Meadow Lake RCMP looking for two suspects after a series of violent incidents were reported in the community on the evening of Feb. 11.
-
$6.6M in federal funding pledged for Sask. rural high-speed internet
On Thursday the Government of Canada announced $6.6 million in funding will go towards 10 projects around Saskatchewan to supply more than 2,500 households with high-speed internet connectivity.
-
Sask. premier calls byelection win a 'historic victory' as NDP loses long-held seat
Saskatchewan's premier called his party’s win in Tuesday’s Athabasca byelection a "historic win," with the NDP losing the long-held seat.
Northern Ontario
-
Icy road conditions across northeastern Ontario
The rain and subsequent ice in the northeast overnight has created some treacherous road conditions Thursday, cancelling school buses and resulting in a snowplow sliding into a ditch.
-
Canadian Mental Health Association returns Sudbury trucker convoy's donation
Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury/Manitoulin said in a news release it is returning a donation made this week by 'a local partisan group that conflicts with agency mission, vision and values,' calling it a mistake.
-
Sault police say suspect held underage victim captive, hit them with firearm
A 32-year-old suspect is in custody following an incident on Elliot Road on Feb. 15 involving sexual interference and forcible confinement involving a minor.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba reports five new deaths linked to COVID-19; hospital cases drop slightly
The death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed on Thursday as the province added five new deaths.
-
Federal grand jury indicts Florida man on human smuggling charges
A grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted a Florida man on two counts of human smuggling, following the death of a family found frozen in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Construction site in Brandon a total loss due to blaze
Fire crews are still on the scene of a blaze that broke out at an apartment building under construction, leading to its collapse.
Regina
-
42 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths over the week of Feb. 6-12, in its second weekly epidemiology update.
-
Wild boar overpopulation affecting more than 60 southern Sask. communities: SARM
More than 60 southern Saskatchewan municipalities are suffering from overpopulation of invasive wild boars, according to the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM).
-
Novavax vaccine authorized for use in Canada
Health Canada has authorized the use of the Novavax vaccine in Canada. The two-dose vaccine showed 90 per cent effectiveness in protecting clinical trial participants aged 18 and above against COVID-19.