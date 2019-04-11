A new tenant has signed on at the New Horizon Mall in Rocky View County and residents on the north side of the city will soon have a new farmers’ market to purchase fresh produce from.

Prairie Horizon Fresh Market will occupy a large space at the mall and is expected to provide about 150 jobs.

Ken and Tracy Aylesworth are behind the initiative and have been in the produce business for over 15 years.

The Aylesworths managed the Avenida Food Hall & Fresh Market in Calgary and were also owners of the Symons Valley Ranch Farmers Market, which was destroyed in a fire in 2017.

"Extremely excited, we’ve had the good fortune to be involved in a number of other markets in the city and today is a very exciting day for New Horizon Mall and for Prairie Horizon Fresh Market. We think that this will really help throughout the mall but also into the neighbourhoods of northeast, northwest and Airdrie,” said Ken.

The market will house a variety of vendors whose offerings include; fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, beverages and ethnic specialties.

The year-round market is scheduled to open to the public in late summer.

“We’re excited to welcome them and we’re looking forward to the opening in the summer of 2019,” said Scott Smith, General Manager of New Horizon Mall.

For more information on Prairie Horizon Fresh Market, click HERE.