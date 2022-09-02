Friday night fatal collision believed to involve modified racing vehicle

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Calgary on Friday evening.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m., when police were called to the 2800 block of 58 Avenue S.E. for reports of a serious-injury collision.

Police believe the victim, a man in his 30s, was driving westbound on 58 Avenue S.E. towards the entrance of the plaza in the 2800 block when it lost control, went up a curb and hit two large boulders.

The collision with the boulders redirected the vehicle westbound, causing it to roll onto its roof. Police believe speed and alcohol were both factors in the collision.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Police say the vehicle was a 1984 Mercury Capri that wasn't road worthy as it appears to have been modified for racing. It had only one seat for the driver and no seat belt. The vehicle's interior was stripped, glass removed and a roll cage installed.

Police are continuing to investigate and would like to remind the public that street racing is prohibited and can have deadly outcomes.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.