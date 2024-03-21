Friday should let up a little on the snowfall

We are on a break, Calgary!

Wave 1 of snow is over but the second wave will kick in Friday night and carry into Sunday morning.

This is what it means for Friday in YYC: cold temperatures and lots of cloud cover.

Maybe a few isolated flurries, too.

The more consistent, widespread snowfall returns Friday night.

This second wave will give us another 10 to 20 centimetres.

It will start to taper off Sunday morning.

The coldest temperatures of the week arrive on the weekend.

After this system is done with us on Sunday, temperatures will slowly climb.

Our daytime highs won't get onto the plus side until Thursday of next week.

Here is a look at additional snowfall amounts for southern Alberta.

Remember, this map shows the total snow possible from Thursday night to Sunday morning: