CALGARY
Calgary

    • Friday should offer a more reasonable temperature, but still lots of sun

    We have more reasonable temperatures to enjoy for the rest of the week.

    Expect a high of 25 C for Friday.

    Keep in mind it will feel a few degrees warmer than 25 with the humidity and if you're out in the sun.

    There's a very small chance of a late-day thunderstorm.

    Most of that activity should remain north of Calgary on Friday.

    Expect lots of sunshine for the rest of the week.

    There's a decent chance of late-day thunderstorms on the weekend.

    Remember, we are in the peak of storm season.

    Storms can intensify very quickly.

    This week in Alberta, they can quickly become severe.

