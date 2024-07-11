Friday should offer a more reasonable temperature, but still lots of sun

We have more reasonable temperatures to enjoy for the rest of the week.

Expect a high of 25 C for Friday.

Keep in mind it will feel a few degrees warmer than 25 with the humidity and if you're out in the sun.

There's a very small chance of a late-day thunderstorm.

Most of that activity should remain north of Calgary on Friday.

Expect lots of sunshine for the rest of the week.

There's a decent chance of late-day thunderstorms on the weekend.

Remember, we are in the peak of storm season.

Storms can intensify very quickly.

This week in Alberta, they can quickly become severe.