1 dead after pickup truck, motorcycle collide in southeast Calgary
Police confirm one person is dead in the aftermath of a motor-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary.
The crash happened at 36th Street and 50th Avenue S.E. just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
EMS says a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided and that, at the time, one patient was in critical, life-threatening condition.
Around 8:30 p.m., police said the patient had died.
There were no other injuries.
There have been no arrests.
Police closed off a long stretch of road blocked off and advised drivers to avoid the area.
