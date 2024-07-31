CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 dead after pickup truck, motorcycle collide in southeast Calgary

    Police confirm one person is dead in the aftermath of a motor-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary.
    Police confirm one person is dead in the aftermath of a motor-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary.

    The crash happened at 36th Street and 50th Avenue S.E. just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    EMS says a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided and that, at the time, one patient was in critical, life-threatening condition.

    Around 8:30 p.m., police said the patient had died.

    There were no other injuries.

    There have been no arrests.

    Police closed off a long stretch of road blocked off and advised drivers to avoid the area.

