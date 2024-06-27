Innisfail man faces multiple charges after traffic stop results in seizure of drugs and cash

An Innisfail man faces multiple charges after a search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of drugs and a large sum of cash.

On Monday, Innisfail RCMP were conducting surveillance on a known drug trafficker who was also a suspended driver.

Police observed him driving, which prompted police to arrest him and search the vehicle, where they discovered $3,000 in cash, and quantities of methamphetamine, oxycodone, cocaine and psilocybin.

The suspect was believed to be impaired by drugs and failed a drug test.

A warrant was obtained for the hotel he was staying in, where a search yielded a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other drug trafficking-related items. The suspect also has a lifetime firearm ban.

As a result, the 42-year-old Innisfail resident was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking; possession of psilocybin for the purpose of trafficking; possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking; possession of a firearm while prohibited; possession of ammunition while prohibited; possession of a firearm without holding a license; and other offences under the traffic safety act.

Following a bail hearing, the man was released. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on July 11.