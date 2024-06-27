Fire at meat plant puts small town Alberta residents out of work

The mayor of a small town in Alberta says more than 150 workers at a local meat processing facility have been laid off following a fire earlier this month.

Trochu, Alta.'s Mayor Barry Kletke says a recent fire at Sunterra Meats, one of the major employers of the town, forced the company to lay off 155 people.

He's now calling on the community to help the affected workers through fundraisers, job placement assistance, emotional support and volunteer efforts.

"It's important to involve the community and work together to provide a comprehensive support system for those affected by the fire," Kletke said on Facebook.

One of those fundraisers to support the workers, many of whom are from the Philippines, is planned for July 1.

The Kneehill Fil-Can Bayanihan Society is hosting a barbecue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 302 Main Street in Trochu.

The town says in addition to supporting fundraisers, it asks residents to donate funds to its food bank or volunteer to help collect and deliver donations.

Businesses that are looking for employees are also encouraged to contact the town office.

CTV News has reached out to Sunterra Meats for information about the fire and how long the workers could be laid off.

Trochu is a community of approximately 1,000 people, located about 148 kilometres northeast of Calgary.