Full body VR experience set to open at Calgary's TELUS Spark Science Centre

CALGARY -

Calgarians who've been feeling cooped up can head to the TELUS Spark Science Centre and spread their wings starting later this week.

Birdly, the first full body virtual reality experience at Telus Spark opens Oct. 21 with Jurassic Flight, "a VR adventure that surprises flyers with unique visual, aural and haptic sensations, transforming them into a late Jurassic pterosaur."

“After being grounded for so long due to the ongoing pandemic, Birdly empowers our community to once again spread their wings and fly high,” said TELUS Spark president and CEO Mary Anne Moser in a release.

“This is a surreal virtual experience like no other and is a perfect launch pad for Spark’s guests, as they safely explore and enjoy everything else that the Calgary Science Centre has to offer.”

Access to Birdly is included with a general admission ticket and flights last three to five minutes on a walk-in basis.

Tickets are available online, and more information can be found online.