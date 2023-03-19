Fundraiser for autistic children helps fill funding gap

A fundraising gala Saturday raised money for students with autism.

CTV Calgary's Tara Nelson was the emcee for the 26th annual Janus Academy Fundraiser at Grey Eagle Casino.

Organizers said there is a gap between its students' needs and the government funding available to meet them – so Saturday's event helped fill that gap.

"Children with exceptionalities that are neurodiverse need a little bit of extra," said Janus Academy vice-chair Serbejit Massey. "They need higher student teacher ratios, they need diverse learning environments."

The Centre for Disease Control says that one in 54 children are diagnosed with autism.