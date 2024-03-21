Fundraising event for Alberta immigrant women postponed due to blizzard

Kaleidoscope, a fundraising event for the Alberta Network of Immigrant Women, has been postponed due to the snow storm.

The event, featuring guest speaker Gayathri Shukla, was scheduled to take place Thursday night at the White Diamond Conference Centre in southeast Calgary.

The organization which has been around since 1986, celebrates the skills that immigrant women bring to Canada and contribute to Alberta society.

They raise money to help immigrant women navigate the application process to get themselves re-certified to work at their trained professions in Canada. They’ve worked in the past with doctors and nurses and this year are hoping to work to help get dentists certified.

They were hoping to raise $20,000 at Thursday night’s event. A new date has yet to be determined.

