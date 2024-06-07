George Canyon shows off his brush strokes at western art auction this weekend in Calgary

George Canyon isn’t just a talent when it comes to singing, like when he belts out Oh Canada before Flames hockey games at the Saddledome.

He’s also proving to be a pretty good painter.

Two of Canyon’s pieces will be part of the Pure West Art and Artifact Auction this weekend.

One hundred and thirty six canvases by prominent western artists will be featured.

The event takes place Sunday afternoon at Deane House in Inglewood, but all of the items are available for online bidding.

Canyon’s paintings are expected to fetch around $6,000 each.

For more information, go here.