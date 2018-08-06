The family of a German tourist, who was shot in the head on an Alberta highway , has issued a statement thanking everyone for their support.

It was released on their behalf from Hubertus Liebrecht who is the Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany.

It reads: “We want to send our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all the kind words, overwhelming donations and other offers of help. We are thankful for all that the RCMP/Police, ambulance, hospital staff, hotel staff and the Alberta Government have done for us. Mr. Liebrecht not just in his capacity as the Honorary Consul of Germany but also as a private person has been extremely helpful. The public support has been overwhelming. We, the German family and their extended Canadian family have been moved to tears. Thank you does not cover it.”

Investigators were called to the scene on Highway 1A near Morley just before noon on Thursday and found a man in his 60s suffering from a head injury.

He remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

On Friday, Cochrane RCMP took a man into custody however that man has since been released and no charges have been laid against that individual.

RCMP also seized a black Chrysler Sebring which remains in their custody but investigators have not been able to confirm 100 percent it is the vehicle involved.

RCMP say they will be limiting the details they put out because they need to make sure that information is confirmed.