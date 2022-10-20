Getting a kick out of this season: MRU women's soccer team finishes first for the first time

Fifth year captain Alexi Watson says it's a huge accomplishment for the program to finish first. Fifth year captain Alexi Watson says it's a huge accomplishment for the program to finish first.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina