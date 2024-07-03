Gin Blossoms set to hit the stage at Calgary's Roundup Music Festival

Some Calgarians will be partying like it’s 1995 during Stampede week as a trio of 90s hit bands perform at the Roundup Music Festival at Prince’s Island Park.

Gin Blossoms – the band behind the 90s hits “Hey Jealousy” and “Allison Road” – will take the stage with the Goo Goo Dolls and Crash Test Dummies on Wednesday, July 10.

“Very grateful and especially proud that we’ve been together 37 years,” Gin Blossoms lead singer Robin Wilson said during an interview with CTV News.

The Gin Blossoms are among many artists who’ve sold a portion of their music catalogue recently.

“It was an investment in ourselves,” says Wilson, who maintained 20 percent of the music publishing rights.

“It happened right in the middle of the pandemic, so at a time where we had no idea whether or not we would perform again, we had the opportunity to actually provide for our families.”

Watch the full interview with Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms in the video player above

“Hey Jealousy” was written by Doug Hopkins, who left the band and later died by suicide.

Performing Hopkins’ songs generates a complicated mix of emotions for Wilson.

“It’s a brew of emotions that’s really hard to sum up easily, but I’m always thinking about Doug. I miss him terribly. I’m angry that he’s not here,” says Wilson.