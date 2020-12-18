CALGARY -- Most students aren't in school right now but Brown Bagging 4 Calgary’s Kids (BB4CK) is still providing meals to some, making their goal of raising $50,000 though the Give Where You Live campaign even more important at this time of year.

Executive director Tanya Koshowski says volunteers are currently feeding about 4,500 kids each day during the pandemic. In some cases they’ve turned from making bag lunches to providing $15 grocery gift cards weekly.

“We spent about $600,000 from March to June to kids while they were at home learning,” said Koshowski. “Just to support them with a little bit of money to help make sure they had food for lunches while they were at home.”

BB4CK has been feeding hungry kids in Calgary for the past 30 years. Kids are fed from a combination of its downtown kitchen, community-based groups and funded, school-based programs. Staff have watched the need steadily grow in the city. One-in-10 households in Alberta experience food insecurity – which is inadequate or insecure access to food.

“We know families that have nothing at home,” said Koshowski. “School is a place where they got some food and now if they’re at home either being forced to or choosing to, there isn’t that opportunity for food in people’s homes all over the city.”

BB4CK relies on donations and volunteers. Nancy — who asked that her last name not be published — joined the team recently to help out. The 27-year-old knows how important the program is, as she was a recipient when she was in Grades 5, 6 and 7.

“A teacher approached me one day and just pulled me into the office and gave me a sandwich,” said Nancy. “It was a fruit roll up and a bag of apples and she never made me feel singled out or in any way less.”

Now Nancy finds ways to give back in the community that have a positive impact.

“Every person needs to be aware that these community programs exist,” said Nancy. “If I can do my part to give back the community it gives me a sense of fulfilment.”

Learn more about the Give Where You Live campaign online. www.BB4CK.org