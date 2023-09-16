Global Petroleum Congress aims to chart a path to net zero

The finishing touches are being added as Calgary gets set to host the World Petroleum Congress.

It's expected to be an important bridge between the traditional energy sector and a more carbon-neutral industry.

This year's theme is energy transition – the path to net zero.

There will be discussions on wind and solar energy, carbon capture, and how to improve the performance of the energy industry while still providing sources of energy for the world.

Organizers of the event acknowledge these changes are not happening fast enough for everyone.

"The challenge is right now we have 103 million barrels a day of oil demand," said World Petroleum Congress chair Richard Masson. "It's a record level and so there is a responsibility for companies to provide energy the world needs.

"One of the things we're talking about (this week) is energy poverty," he continued. "There are many developing countries don't have adequate energy for their populations so how do we meet the transition goals we have, while still helping people develop their economies?"

The Congress is expected to draw over 5,000 delegates from more than 100 countries.

There will also be more than 200 international exhibitors.