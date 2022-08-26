Gondek calls on province, feds for better mental health, housing supports amid gun violence
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city’s increasing gun violence is a crisis that must be combated with greater mental health, addiction and housing initiatives and additional support from the provincial and federal governments.
Calgary has seen 97 shootings in 2022 so far, already surpassing last year’s total of 95.
Six shootings have occurred over the past two weeks, killing two people and injuring at least three.
"There are people that are feeling isolated and lost, feeling no sense of community," said Gondek.
"There are housing issues that are putting people into really difficult positions, and if we don't start treating those things together, and if we don’t start taking municipalities seriously, we're not going to approach a problem in a holistic way."
Gondek believes the Alberta government is "too fractured" with different ministries, and says there needs to be a focus on cities right now as first responders do all they can to provide support.
However, others believe that more work needs to be done at the municipal level.
Executive director of the Calgary Taxpayers’ Association Dave Rutherford is calling on Gondek and her council to bring key stakeholders together to host a summit that deals with gang violence, gun legislation and arrests made by police.
"We just announced that there's some government grants to help people on different drug addictions and stuff like that, that's fantastic and needs to be done," said Rutherford.
"But by the time we get that all in place, we need to meet down with everyone and get a game plan. When you deal with business, you need to get a game plan, and we need to protect the citizens of Calgary."
Rutherford also says the city should provide more support for its first responders.
"As we see this city grow, the city needs funding without laying people off and it needs to look at redirecting the city's taxpayer dollars to public safety."
'AN ELEMENT OF RANDOMNESS’: NEUFELD
Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld has also been vocal about the issue of gun violence this week, informing citizens that the drivers and motivations behind shootings are changing.
He says that while 25 per cent of Calgary’s gun violence this year has been linked to organized crime, about 75 per cent of the shootings are attributable to other issues.
"Some of them have more of an element of randomness … which makes them more difficult to intervene," said Neufeld.
The chief also says that many of the guns used in these shootings have been smuggled into Canada from the United States over the border with serial numbers that are grounded off and untraceable.
"In other cases, these guns end up falling into the wrong hands. The last way that we’ve seen guns change hands is through straw buyers who are lawful people who have firearms, licenses to purchase firearms and then they’ll buy them and they they’ll fall into the hands of organized crime."
Shooting incidents over the course of the past two weeks in Calgary are as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 11 – shots were fired at a home in Radisson Heights, resulting in the arrest of one man.
Thursday, Aug. 18 – Calgary police responded to a shooting in the southwest community of Evergreen where 33-year-old Nakita Baron was killed and her 46-year-old husband Talal Fouani was critically injured. He remains in hospital.
Detectives are continuing to look for a suspect described as being 25 to 35 years old, 172 centimetres (5’8”) to 182 centimetres tall (6’), 81 kilograms (180 pounds) with a medium build.
He was wearing a dark blue hard hat with a black hood, a bright orange T-shirt with a yellow reflective vest and dark coloured pants.
The SUV he was seen leaving the area in was described as a black 2017 to 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Sunday, Aug. 21 – Police responded to the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar in Radisson Heights/Albert Park at around 4:40 a.m. where 35-year-old Temesgen Tesfatsion was shot and killed.
Sgt. Sean Gregson with the Calgary Police Service homicide unit said in a news release that investigators are continuing to look through CCTV footage and interview witnesses.
"We believe this was a targeted attack within the restaurant and are exploring the motive behind the shooting and whether the target was the victim or one of his associates," said Gregson.
The suspect is described as being 30-years-old, 187 centimetres tall (6’2”), with a medium build and short black hair.
Sunday, Aug. 21 – Shots fired between vehicles in Penbrooke Meadows. One person injured.
Monday, Aug. 22 – Shots fired between vehicles in Pineridge. No injuries reported.
Tuesday. Aug. 23 – Police reported a total of 25 shots fired in a Radisson Heights/Albert Park parking lot; one person injured.
Anyone with information on these or any gun-related crimes in Calgary can call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Alberta faces a cold front Saturday; storm risk this evening
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
Edmonton
-
'It needs a traffic light': Frustration with overdue southwest intersection safety improvements
An Edmontonian injured in a collision at a busy southwest intersection says the city needs to make previously delayed traffic safety improvements there sooner rather than later.
-
Homicide section investigating death in west Edmonton
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in west Edmonton on Friday.
-
What you need to know about COVID-19 protocols at schools in the Edmonton area
As parents prepare to send children back to school next week, here’s what to expect for COVID-19 protocols from your school division.
Vancouver
-
Tanker truck driver believed dead after fiery crash closes Hwy. 97
Authorities believe a truck driver is dead after a tanker loaded with "a large quantity of flammable liquids" crashed in Northern B.C., shutting down a major highway.
-
Charges laid in case of Burnaby driver who 'did not appear to be wearing pants,' RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby say a 59-year-old man has been charged in connection to an indecent act that allegedly took place while he was driving earlier this year.
-
High-risk offender left prison for Vancouver halfway house, disappeared within hours: police
It took just a few hours for a man released from federal prison to disappear from his halfway house, Vancouver police say.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
Vancouver Island
-
Police incident at Nanaimo BC Ferries terminal leads to lengthy sailing delays
Travellers hoping to leave Vancouver Island on a BC Ferries vessel ran into major delays on Friday. The delays were due to a police incident at the Duke Point ferry terminal in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday evening. Nanaimo RCMP say they were called to the ferry terminal around 9 p.m. by BC Ferries for reports of a passenger acting erratically onboard.
-
B.C. cannabis stores close, lay off staff as job action prevents pot deliveries
Some of British Columbia's cannabis stores say they're shutting their doors and laying off staff after a labour dispute in the public sector has stopped the province's pot distribution centre from shipping product since early last week. The privately owned stores, which must purchase their stock from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), say they have run out of supply and have no other choice but to temporarily close and let go of their workers.
-
RCMP say 'no criminality' found after police helicopter called to Salt Spring Island
Mounties say a large police force on Salt Spring Island, B.C., has been disbanded now that a firearm investigation on the Gulf Island has come to an end. A significant number of police officers were called to the island on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a home along Stewart Road.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two people dead after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Two people are dead after a stabbing in North York on Friday afternoon.
-
Harry Potter actor slams Air Canada while travelling to Toronto
An actor known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter Friday to share his experience with Air Canada during a trip to Toronto.
-
Person killed by train at Unionville GO station
A person has been fatally struck by a GO train near Unionville station in Markham, police say.
Montreal
-
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Quebec parties prepare to launch election campaigns on Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to launch the fall provincial election on Sunday. All parties will meet the media on Sunday to announce their campaigns.
Ottawa
-
The United People of Canada missed $100,000 in payments required to buy Ottawa church: landlord
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy failed to make $100,000 in payments as part of the conditional sale of a former Ottawa church, new court documents show.
-
Ottawa auction house owner charged with fraud
The owner of an Ottawa-based auction house has been charged with fraud and possessing stolen property after allegedly stealing items from several customers.
-
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Kitchener
-
International students stuck in limbo as visa application stall continues
A process that usually takes weeks has turned into a months-long wait for international students looking to attend post-secondary institutions for school.
-
Cambridge officer cleared by SIU after woman breaks nose during arrest
A Cambridge police officer has been cleared of any unlawful conduct in the arrest of a woman who sustained a nasal bone fracture, a report from the Special Investigations Unit concluded.
-
COVID-19 vaccine booster for children not being administered yet, despite authorization from Health Canada
Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged five to 11 last Friday, but it is not being administered yet by public health units in Waterloo Region or Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.
Saskatoon
-
Missing mother in Saskatoon police custody
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirm they have custody of missing mom, Dawn Walker.
-
Saskatoon school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.
-
Saskatoon hospital emergency room ‘collapsing’ due to staffing shortages: Nurses union
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says Royal University Hospital’s emergency room has “collapsed” due staffing shortages.
Northern Ontario
-
Administrator at Sudbury high school charged with ignoring sex assault complaints
A former administrator at St. Charles College has been charged with criminal negligence for not acting on complaints from students.
-
Sudbury teacher charged with more sex offences involving students
Greater Sudbury Police say a 56-year-old teacher charged in June with sexual assault is in more legal trouble.
-
Universities in northern Ontario report declining enrolment
While still lagging in applications from high school students, Laurentian University in Sudbury had some success this year attracting other students.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for teenage suspect wanted in two random homicides
Winnipeg police are searching for a teenaged suspect now wanted in connection to two homicides after the victim of a random attack in Point Douglas died in hospital.
-
'We have seen some very violent crimes': A look at the crimes committed at the hands of youth in Winnipeg
A spree of attacks that have left two people dead in a Winnipeg community has one advocate calling for help to curb the violence and crimes committed at the hands of youth.
-
Swimming not recommended at Ninette Beach: Province
The province is recommending swimmers avoid Ninette Beach on Pelican Lake this weekend due to high algae toxin levels.
Regina
-
Early morning fire destroys southwest Sask. village's school
A school building in a southwest Saskatchewan village was destroyed by an early morning fire on Friday.
-
17 guns, explosive materials seized during weapons trafficking investigation: Regina police
Fourteen long guns, three handguns and explosive materials including Tannerite and smoke grenades were all seized from a residence on the 2200 block of McIntyre St. in a weapons trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
'Excited and nervous': University students returning to Sask. campuses for 'normal' semester
Students at post secondary institutions across Saskatchewan are returning to campus for semesters that will largely resemble pre-pandemic normal.