Governments 'squabbling' over housing crisis: Calgary labour council

Organizers of a Labour Day food drive in Calgary are calling on the government to work together and do more to combat Canada's housing crisis.

The Calgary & District Labour Council, the host of the event, says rental costs have jumped by 14 per cent over the past year and many residents are in "vulnerable positions" because of those high costs.

"The provincial government is failing to meet the moment," said the council's president Alex Shevalier in a news release.

"We are in year three of their 10-year plan. They seem more interested in squabbling with the federal and municipal governments than in working with them to address the problem."

Shevalier says there has been no movement in rent controls and the construction of affordable housing has stalled.

"I am worried that we will have a spike in our homeless this winter, unless something is done," he said.

Shevalier says all levels of government need to provide matching funds to get their projects moving again.

This is the seventh year that the Calgary & District Labour Council has been holding the food drive.

The food drive is taking place on Monday at 321-3132 26 St. N.E., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.