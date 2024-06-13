CALGARY
Calgary

    • Grand opening of pet food bank set for Saturday in Calgary

    A free pet food bank will hold its grand opening Saturday at 1 p.m. at 2636 12 Ave. S.E. in Calgary A free pet food bank will hold its grand opening Saturday at 1 p.m. at 2636 12 Ave. S.E. in Calgary
    Share

    Food banks for people have reported unprecedented demand in 2024, but Saturday, a Calgary non-profit known for its generosity will open a food bank for pets.

    The Love With Humanity Association is holding a grand opening Saturday afternoon for its first pet food bank at the Albert Park Radisson Heights Community Association, at 2636 12 Ave. S.E.

    The pet food bank will sit next to a community outdoor food bank and the organization’s 39th multicultural outdoor library.

    The initiative was first revealed on founder Syed Najam Hassan's X page in mid-March.

    "Stay tuned!" he posted. "We haven't forgotten about the importance of pets in our society. Many people in difficult financial circumstances, we have decided to open our new initiative, the Free Outdoor Food Bank for Pets (take a blessing -- leave a blessing.)

    There’s already a second food pet bank as well. It’s at 631 Whitewood Rd. N.E., where there’s also a community outdoor food bank and a multicultural library.

    Saturday’s grand opening starts at 1 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News