Grand opening of pet food bank set for Saturday in Calgary

Food banks for people have reported unprecedented demand in 2024, but Saturday, a Calgary non-profit known for its generosity will open a food bank for pets.

The Love With Humanity Association is holding a grand opening Saturday afternoon for its first pet food bank at the Albert Park Radisson Heights Community Association, at 2636 12 Ave. S.E.

The pet food bank will sit next to a community outdoor food bank and the organization’s 39th multicultural outdoor library.

The initiative was first revealed on founder Syed Najam Hassan's X page in mid-March.

"Stay tuned!" he posted. "We haven't forgotten about the importance of pets in our society. Many people in difficult financial circumstances, we have decided to open our new initiative, the Free Outdoor Food Bank for Pets (take a blessing -- leave a blessing.)

There’s already a second food pet bank as well. It’s at 631 Whitewood Rd. N.E., where there’s also a community outdoor food bank and a multicultural library.

Saturday’s grand opening starts at 1 p.m.