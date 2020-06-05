CALGARY -- Officials in Airdrie, Alta. are working to replace lids on a number of organic waste bins after an increase in reports of them breaking off and falling into collection trucks.

The City of Airdrie posted on its website that the breakage is due to a fault in the clips that keeps the lids secure. It is only as the bins have gotten older that the problem has become more apparent.

The city say it is working with the supplier, IPL Inc., to replace the lids on all the affected bins. It adds only the bins that were delivered to homes between 2014 and 2017 will need work.

"Recently we have had some instances with the lids becoming detached from the bins and falling into the collection vehicles," said Susan Grimm, team leader with the City of Airdrie's waste and recycling services, in an email to CTV News.

"We placed a call to IPL who came out to inspect and help us troubleshoot. After some testing it was determined that a plastic clip inside the lid was breaking and was likely attributed to the cart assembly process."

Homeowners are asked to leave their carts out from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on your collection day, after after the truck has been by.

"A team representing IPL Inc. will be inspecting and replacing cart lids during this time," the city says in its Facebook post. "IPL will put a small white sticker with a barcode on your new lid after it’s been inspected. Please don’t remove the sticker."

The City of Airdrie says all associated costs will be covered by IPL.

The community, located north of Calgary, introduced door-to-door organics collection in March 2014. The city says, since that time, IPL has supplied the community with 17,000 green carts.