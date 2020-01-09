CALGARY -- Officials say a natural gas-powered heater is to blame for a fire that tore through a greenhouse at a home in Harvest Hills Thursday morning.

Crews were called to a home in the community at about 6:25 a.m. and found a building in the backyard engulfed in flames.

They say the fire had spread to the deck and was beginning to threaten the home, but firefighters quickly extinguished it, preventing further spread.

Because of the quick response, the home was saved from serious damage.

The back deck sustained significant damage while the greenhouse was destroyed, fire officials said.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire and officials say it was started accidentally by a natural gas heater being used inside the greenhouse.

Fire officials say colder weather can often end up presenting different fire risks to residents and offer the following tips to make sure people stay safe:

Ensure space heaters are kept free of anything that can burn for at least a metre in any direction

Turn heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed

Never use barbecues, camping heaters, gas or coal stoves or a generator indoors

Make sure you have proper smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on each level of your home and test them regularly to make sure they function properly

Adopt a home escape plan for your family and make sure everyone knows what to do in case of an emergency

Fire officials say the homeowner was allowed back into their home shortly after the incident. There is no estimate on the cost of damages.