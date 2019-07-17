The area around Eagle Lake, northwest of Calgary near Banff National Park, has been closed after a grizzly bear was seen near an animal carcass.

The sighting was reported July 15 and the closure will remain in effect until July 22.

“This is a reminder of the importance of being BearSmart while recreating in bear country,” reads a release from the province.

“Although serious attacks are rare, you should always be cautious and alert when enjoying the outdoors.”

If you encounter a bear in the wild, follow these tips to avoid a conflict: