Grizzly sighting near animal carcass prompts closure around Eagle Lake
An area around Eagle Lake, northwest of Calgary, has been closed due to grizzly bear activity.
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 1:50PM MDT
The area around Eagle Lake, northwest of Calgary near Banff National Park, has been closed after a grizzly bear was seen near an animal carcass.
The sighting was reported July 15 and the closure will remain in effect until July 22.
“This is a reminder of the importance of being BearSmart while recreating in bear country,” reads a release from the province.
“Although serious attacks are rare, you should always be cautious and alert when enjoying the outdoors.”
If you encounter a bear in the wild, follow these tips to avoid a conflict:
- Do not run. Stay calm. Stay with your group and keep children close. Assess the situation.
- Look around. If you see cubs or an animal carcass, the bear will want to protect them. If you see either, back away from them.
- Prepare to use your bear spray.
- Back out. Leave the area the way that you came. Keep your eye on the bear without staring at it aggressively.
- Watch for a place to hide. As you back away, seek out a place of safety, such as a car or building.
- Speak to the bear in a soft, low voice. Let the bear know that you are human and not a prey animal.
- Use your noisemaker and prepare to defend yourself with bear spray.