Ground search suspended west of Water Valley for missing Calgary woman

An organized ground search for 25-year-old Amy Elizabeth Fahlman has been called off for now, RCMP say.

The Calgary woman has been missing more than a week and a massive grid search took place in areas along Highway 40 north of Cochrane and west of Water Valley.

Fahlman's vehicle was found in the area last week, but there's been no trace of the woman since she told friends she was going for a scenic drive on Sept. 29.

After one last scouring -- co-ordinated by Fahlman's family and attended by nearly 100 volunteers on ATVs, dirt bikes and horses -- Mounties confirm the organized effort in the area ceased after Oct. 8.

The case is still open and the Calgary Police Service is urging people to review their dash-cam footage from the area of Cochrane on Highway 1A to northbound Highway 40 between noon and 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 for signs of Fahlman's silver Nissan Murano SUV.

They're also asking people to check for video of the vehicle in the Waiparous Village area between 3 and 4 p.m. on the same day.

The family launched a GoFundMe to cover some of the search costs incurred so far, including money spent on chartered helicopters, supplies and food and water for volunteers.

They've raised more than $46,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.