CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary city council to discuss transit safety bylaw changes

    Council is expected to discuss a number of bylaws that aim to improve safety on trains and platforms. Council is expected to discuss a number of bylaws that aim to improve safety on trains and platforms.
    Share

    City administration is recommending council vote in seven transit bylaw amendments and make them effective immediately on Tuesday.

    The goal is to improve rider safety and support the physical and mental well-being of transit operators.

    "Calgary Transit employs more than 2,500 operators. To date, Administration has heard from more than 800 operators that personal safety is a primary concern in their daily work lives,” a report to council said.

    “Behaviours experienced by operators include harassment, open drug use, unpredictable behaviour and social disorder and these behaviours may also impact other transit employees.”

    Updates to the bylaw hope to address behaviours around loitering, non-destination use of transit and fare abuse.

    The adjustments will also address harassment and threats to operators and riders.

    If these proposed changes are voted in, riders will be allowed to bring bikes on CTrains 24 hours a day.

    Right now, bikes are not allowed during peak periods.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate

    The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News