Calgary city council to discuss transit safety bylaw changes

City administration is recommending council vote in seven transit bylaw amendments and make them effective immediately on Tuesday.

The goal is to improve rider safety and support the physical and mental well-being of transit operators.

"Calgary Transit employs more than 2,500 operators. To date, Administration has heard from more than 800 operators that personal safety is a primary concern in their daily work lives,” a report to council said.

“Behaviours experienced by operators include harassment, open drug use, unpredictable behaviour and social disorder and these behaviours may also impact other transit employees.”

Updates to the bylaw hope to address behaviours around loitering, non-destination use of transit and fare abuse.

The adjustments will also address harassment and threats to operators and riders.

If these proposed changes are voted in, riders will be allowed to bring bikes on CTrains 24 hours a day.

Right now, bikes are not allowed during peak periods.