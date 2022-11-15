Group of residents in Cardston, Alta., look to change liquor laws

CARDSTON. Alta. -

Prohibition may have ended in most of Alberta roughly 100 years ago, but not in Cardston.

There’s a group of residents preparing a proposal to town council with the hope of changing that, however.

One is Ivan Negrych, owner of the Cobblestone Manor restaurant.

“There's people from the golf course, people from the tourist industry, there's people who own businesses in town and there's people who live in town that want to see progress and growth,” Negrych said.

The group believes restaurants in town and the municipal golf course should be allowed to sell alcohol.

Sale of alcohol is a contentious issue in the community, but Negrych says people should be able to choose whether or not they want to drink.

“If I don't want a liquor licence, then it's my choice. But right now, that choice is being hindered by the politicians,” Negrych said.

The Cardston Chamber of Commerce is in support of the proposal, and says the liquor ban has had a negative impact on more businesses in town than just restaurants.

“We're looking at the economic side of things, not choices. We know that businesses are losing money, including ourselves. We have people who will leave town because they can't go to a restaurant and have a glass of wine” said Shelley Ouellette, Chamber president.

There’s also a belief that a shift will help cut down on illegal activity, primarily bootlegging.

“Without the permits in place, we can't control the consumption. And the bootleggers have been around here forever and it's not a surprise,” Negrych said.

The proposal does not call for allowing operation of liquor stores in town.

Ouellette believes even achieving this one concession with the liquor laws will be an uphill battle, but she hopes to change some minds.

“This has to do with building up the businesses that are here, let’s invite more to come in and let's see if we can change the game here.”

Cardston last voted on allowing alcohol sales in 2014.

Less than 25 per cent of the voters were in favour.

Nearby Raymond had a vote on liquor sales this past spring that was defeated handily.

Magrath and Stirling are also dry towns.