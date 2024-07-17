CALGARY
Calgary

    • Gulls get standout performance from Zach Bowman, as Sylvan Lake defeats Okotoks 2-1

    Zach Bowman shut down the Okotoks Dawgs Tuesday night, leading the Sylvan Lake Gulls to a 2-1 victory (Photo: X@SylvanLakeGulls) Zach Bowman shut down the Okotoks Dawgs Tuesday night, leading the Sylvan Lake Gulls to a 2-1 victory (Photo: X@SylvanLakeGulls)
    Share

    The Okotoks Dawgs' attempt to chase down the Sylvan Lake Gulls ran into Zach Bowman Tuesday night.

    Bowman threw seven-and-a-third innings of shutout ball, surrendering three hits, while striking out four in leading the Gulls to a 2-1 victory over the Dawgs.

    The defeat left the Dawgs' record at 29-11, dropping them 2.5 games behind the Gulls (32-9) with the August 5 end of the regular season schedule in sight.

    The Dawgs are attempting to win their third straight WCBL championship in 2024.

    Elijha Hammill hit his third homer in the past three games, and Matty Fung singled home Simon Baker to propel Sylvan Lake past the Dawgs.

    Caleb Lumbard scored on a bases-loaded walk for the Dawgs in the top of the fourth to put Okotoks ahead 1-0 early.

    Graham Bruner tossed six innings for the Dawgs, striking out seven. The only run he allowed was Hammill’s homer.

    Next up for the Dawgs is a Thursday night contest against Moose Jaw at Seaman Stadium, which will also host the WCBL all-star game Saturday night.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News