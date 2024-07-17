Gulls get standout performance from Zach Bowman, as Sylvan Lake defeats Okotoks 2-1

The Okotoks Dawgs' attempt to chase down the Sylvan Lake Gulls ran into Zach Bowman Tuesday night.

Bowman threw seven-and-a-third innings of shutout ball, surrendering three hits, while striking out four in leading the Gulls to a 2-1 victory over the Dawgs.

The defeat left the Dawgs' record at 29-11, dropping them 2.5 games behind the Gulls (32-9) with the August 5 end of the regular season schedule in sight.

The Dawgs are attempting to win their third straight WCBL championship in 2024.

Elijha Hammill hit his third homer in the past three games, and Matty Fung singled home Simon Baker to propel Sylvan Lake past the Dawgs.

Caleb Lumbard scored on a bases-loaded walk for the Dawgs in the top of the fourth to put Okotoks ahead 1-0 early.

Graham Bruner tossed six innings for the Dawgs, striking out seven. The only run he allowed was Hammill’s homer.

Next up for the Dawgs is a Thursday night contest against Moose Jaw at Seaman Stadium, which will also host the WCBL all-star game Saturday night.