Third person charged in relation to death of man who disappeared last August

A third person has been charged in relation to the death of a man who vanished in August, 2023.

Christopher Stevenson, 38, was last seen on Aug. 24, 2023, at a building in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue S.E.

In September 2023, police said they believed Stevenson had been the victim of foul play.

Last week, 47-year-old Calgary resident Shaun Alexander Folk was charged with second-degree murder, while 45-year-old Calgary resident Ali Samir El-Sayed was charged with accessory after the fact for murder in relation to the disappearance of Stevenson.

On Wednesday, police took a woman into custody, charging 26-year-old Calgary resident Kenedee Christine Taylor with second-degree murder.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 4.

“The investigation into the death of Christopher is still active and ongoing,” said Calgary police Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson, in a media statement.

“We want to provide answers to Christopher’s family and loved ones, and we will continue to gather evidence and speak to individuals who may have information regarding the murder of Christopher.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

With files from CTV's Melissa Gilligan