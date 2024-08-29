This Calgary company wants your unused yard fruit

A Calgary company wants to make use of any uneaten fruit from your yard or garden.

SunnyCider is asking for donations of apples, pears and cherries for use in their ciders.

“We’re looking for people’s yard apples, yard fruit, whatever they want to donate, whatever they can’t use,” Connor Dickin, SunnyCider’s production and taproom manager, said.

Anyone who delivers a load of fruit will get 20 per cent off any cider purchased in-house or takeaway, and 40 per cent off any specialty bottles, of which many are made with Calgary fruit.

SunnyCider has been accepting fruit donations for the past four years, but 2023 was their most successful year. They were able to make around 9,000 litres of apple juice from donations last year.

“We really just want to help people reduce waste,” Dickin said. “The less stuff that can go in the green bin, the more that we can use.”

Dickin said all the food waste from their cider production is delivered to farms to use as animal food.

The company will be accepting donations on Saturdays in August, and Saturdays and Sundays in September from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can drop the fruit off at SunnyCider located at Unit 1 3300 14 Ave. N.E.