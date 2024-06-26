Habitat for Humanity to build 11 affordable homes in Airdrie

Albertans willing to put a little sweat equity into building an affordable home for their family will soon have an opportunity in one of the province's fastest growing communities.

This fall, Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta will begin construction on 11 affordable homes in Airdrie's Bayview community.

Owners will need to apply to buy the homes through the organization's no down payment, zero interest mortgage plan and commit to volunteering 500 hours of their time towards the project.

This means prospective homeowners will be able to take part in the construction of their home.

"The need for affordable homeownership is rising in many communities across southern Alberta, including Airdrie," said Gerrad Oishi, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta, in a release.

"As a non-profit homebuilder and developer, Habitat for Humanity brings the community together to build starter homes and brighter futures for hard working families in southern Alberta."

The City of Airdrie, according to its housing needs assessment, says it needs more than 2,000 homes to achieve housing affordability and Habitat for Humanity has been working with the city to develop strategies to address that need.

"Our priority is to offer a full range of housing options that allow residents to access safe and secure housing achievable on their income," said Kevin Weinberger, the City of Airdrie's director of community safety and social services.

Since 2012, Habitat for Humanity has built eight homes in Airdrie.

The homes are expected to be completed by late 2025 and applications to buy the homes open in July.