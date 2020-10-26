CALGARY -- I don'’t know about your area, but the trembling aspen in my backyard is confused as heck.

That's just one of many signs of the times. Virgin 98.5’s Danaye Maier told me this morning that her weekend involved both pumpkin-carving and tobogganing in the same day. To be fair, that's not uncommon – Calgary’s average October snowfall hitting a double-digit total is par for the course.

But the strength of that first week of the month, with unparalleled warmth not witnessed since 2003, helps us tell a different story, one where some trees turned early, and others lagged behind.

Here's a look at some of the warmest first weeks of October on record where at least one day reached 21.1C.

Now, after a rather high climb and a rather steep drop, we're walking away from the roller-coaster and hitting the merry-go-round into a period of normalcy.

High pressure is gathering aloft with a strong westerly influence for the next couple of days, which becomes quite pronounced overnight tonight. We'll get gusts in the 40-50 km/h range, at times perhaps even stronger, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. While this is wildly beneficial for warmth, we may hit the "Mother Nature’s Alarm clock" principle in a few spots.

I'm sure I’ll read a few tweets on the subject.

Once this high pressure ranges through, only a week disturbance provides any semblance of a hiccough – that will occur early Wednesday, bringing rain showers as the precipitation type. Notice the number of mentions of the "S-word" so far (and I'm not about to start now!)

These conditions are expected to continue building, which will make for a lovely evening Halloween night. You'll probably still require the spring jacket under the costume, however!

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 1C

Evening: breezy! Gusts 40-50 km/h, low -1C

Tomorrow:

Early wind, 40-50 km/h, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8C

Evening: some cloud, low 1C

Wednesday:

Morning rain, clearing to a sun-cloud mix

Daytime high: 4C

Evening: clear, low 0C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8C

Evening: some cloud, low 1C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9C

Evening: clear, low 0C

The early look suggests we'll see this upward trend carry into Halloween and beyond! And another reminder that will recur throughout the week – clocks roll back an hour Sunday.

Thank you to Sheri for finding this flower that wasn't quite done with fall, yet!

