CALGARY -- A six-year-old girl is safe after disappearing during a family camping trip

RCMP, Alberta Sheriffs, Alberta Fish and Wildlife, helicopter crews and search-and-rescue members scoured the area around a campground in southern Alberta for sign of the girl.

According to RCMP officials, the girl was camping with her family at the Lodgepole Campground in Cypress Hills Provincial Park when she failed to return to her campsite after playing in a nearby field on Wednesday.

Her disappearance was reported to RCMP shortly after 7 p.m.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, RCMP confirmed the girl had been located and was well.

"She was found shortly before 10 this morning by a southeastern Alberta search and rescue member with his team of volunteers," said Const.Tammy Keibel in an interview with CTV News Lethbridge. "The young girl was sitting on a log and when the team approached her and engaged her she was quite happy and chatty I understand."

Keibel says the girl told her rescuers that she had travelled a bit, walked a bit and slept a bit during the night.

"Then when daylight hit she just basically hunkered down where she was, and that’s when search and rescue were able to locate her, which was approximately one-and-a-half kilometres south of the campground and about 100 meters west of the road."

RCMP say there was significant support from the public in the case with numerous offers to assist with the search.

The campground is located southeast of the city of Medicine Hat, near the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.

With files from CTV News Lethbridge's Terry Vogt.