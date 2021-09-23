Harpoon gun, more than $3K in drugs seized during Lethbridge arrest

CALGARY -

Lethbridge police say charges have been laid after officers seized weapons and drugs while arresting a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Kody Martens, 34, was arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Police said Martens was in possession of cocaine, cash and shotgun shells.

During a subsequent search of his home, officers found a loaded shotgun,a CO2 harpoon gun, a switchblade, air pistols and bear spray,

They also seized some $3,350 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

In addition, police said they seized three bikes that are suspected to be stolen – including an e-bike valued at $6,000.

Martens is facing numerous charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm obtained by offence.

He remains in custody while awaiting a release hearing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.