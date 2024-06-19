Have you seen Matthew? Calgary police seek missing man

Calgary police are looking for help as they search for a man who went missing from the community of Bowness earlier this month.

Matthew, 29, was last seen in the 4400 block of 16 Avenue N.W. at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.

Police say he has a medical condition that requires medication, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

He is described as 5'10" (178 centimetres) and 170 pounds (77 kilograms) with brown eyes and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a bluehooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white running shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Matthew's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.