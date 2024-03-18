'He didn't want to die': Family of Calgary man killed in standoff speaks out
Family of a Calgary man killed after a 30-hour standoff with police last week are speaking out, sharing details of the tense and heart-wrenching experience.
Patrick Robert Kimmel, 45, was shot to death by police on Friday, March 15 in the community of Penbrooke Meadows after he barricaded himself inside a home.
The situation started the day before, at 3:30 p.m., as police attempted to execute a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E.
Before officers were able to enter the home, shots were fired in their direction, prompting police to ask nearby residents to shelter in place.
In the hours that followed, Kimmel's family made attempts to urge the man to surrender to police.
'He was hit'
Though Kimmel and his wife Jamie McConnell separated years ago, they were still married.
McConnell, who lives in Drumheller, Alta., says she first learned of the situation from her sister, who told her police were at Kimmel's house in Calgary.
Shortly after, she managed to reach him on his phone.
"I'm not sure the exact time, but it was after it had already started because initial shots had already been fired. He was hit," she said.
"We were able to get through to him on his phone and talk to him while it was happening, and he was in shock. He said he was hit a few times and he didn't know why.
"I asked him to tell me where his injuries were, but he was already in distress and couldn't really convey exactly where his injuries were."
Patrick Robert Kimmel (left) and Jamie McConnell (right). McConnell says she spoke with Kimmel, as did his daughter and one of his three sons.
"We were all trying to talk to him to hopefully get him to try to come out without it going any further."
Eventually, the phone call ended.
'Scared and didn't know what to do'
McConnell began working with negotiators, who were attempting to get another phone to Kimmel so family could speak with him again and potentially coax him out of the house.
"The people that were at the scene, he never would have come out for them," McConnell. "He wasn't himself, he wasn't in his right mind and he was scared and didn't know what to do."
"He's not going to look at the people outside that were firing as anything but the enemy."
Though police were able to get another phone to Kimmel, McConnell says investigators ultimately decided not to let family speak with him, and to instead only communicate with him through negotiators.
"The last time I had spoken to him was about 9 p.m. (on Thursday)," McConnell said.
"He just said that he loved all of us and he was sorry and that he wasn't going to make it, and that they would never let them come out."
Criminal history
Court documents show Kimmel had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
He was arrested for an armed home invasion in Drumheller in 2021, where no one was injured.
At the time, RCMP had issued a warrant for his arrest saying he was “armed and dangerous.”
He was arrested shortly after and charged with several offences.
Many of the charges were stayed or withdrawn, according to court records.
His last court appearance was in 2022.Patrick Robert Kimmel is shown in an RCMP handout photo from 2021.
Addictions and mental health issues
Kimmel's son Malcolm Kimmel acknowledges that his father had some struggles with addiction and mental health, but says there will always be "good memories before that."
"He's always there, smiling, being like a role model… and then kind of fell to mental health issues and an addiction."
Patrick Robert Kimmel, 45, was shot to death on Friday, March 15, 2024, following a 30-hour standoff with Calgary police. (Supplied)
'He didn't want to die'
McConnell says she worried that even if Kimmel came out of the Penbrook Meadows home peacefully, police would still shoot him.
"I feel like they were talking to him, but they were just trying to get them to come to that door so that they get it ended, not so that they can help him," she said.
McConnell says she feels that she and Kimmel's kids were not kept in the loop as the situation was unfolding.
"When you're able to update social media once an hour or so, but you cannot update his wife and children, I feel that there's something really wrong with that," she said.
"He didn't want to die, he didn't want to go down this way."
ASIRT investigating
Calgary police said in a Saturday news release that after Kimmel shot the initial rounds at officers, he continued to shoot from the home throughout Thursday afternoon and into the next day.
"We estimate more than 100 rounds were fired and we are extremely thankful no officers or bystanders were injured as a result," police said.
"Responding members exercised extreme patience and worked tirelessly to find a peaceful resolution."
Police say the "situation escalated" at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
"During the engagement with the suspect, tactical unit officers, along with members of the RCMP emergency response team, discharged their service weapons. As a result, the suspect was shot and declared deceased."
Alberta's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), has taken over the investigation, and police will not be releasing further information.
Police shooting statistics
Tom Engel, chair of the policing committee for the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association, says the number of police shootings in Alberta is grossly disproportionate to the rest of Canada.
"Our police officers shoot at people far more often per capita than anywhere else in Canada.
"For example, in 2023, there were 21 police shootings in Alberta, which was a 90 per cent increase from 2020.
"In Canada, police shot at 85 people in 2023 from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15. Forty-one of those shootings were fatal, so Alberta has about 25 per cent of the cases where the police shoot at people."
Engel calls it a "very complex issue" and says we need answers.
"Personally, I think that the Alberta government should call a public inquiry into this. This is a great problem," he said.
With files from Tyler Barrow
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He didn't want to die': Family of Calgary man killed in standoff speaks out
Family of a Calgary man killed after a 30-hour standoff with police last week are speaking out, sharing details of the tense and heart-wrenching experience.
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
Ohio mom who left toddler alone 10 days when she went on vacation pleads guilty to aggravated murder
An Ohio mother whose 16-month-old daughter died after being left home alone in a playpen for 10 days last summer while she went on vacation was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole.
Canadian commander of volunteer fighter group dies in Ukraine
A Canadian-born commander of the so-called Norman Brigade, a volunteer fighting group in Ukraine, has died.
5 charged in Calgary kidnappings that targeted women
Calgary police have charged five men in a pair of kidnappings last year that targeted innocent victims.
Demand soars for solar eclipse glasses in Canada. Are they worth buying?
The demand for total solar eclipse glasses used to safely view the rare celestial event has been ramping up as sellers, along with astronomy and eye-care experts in Canada, warn that viewing the eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous.
Woman, 18, killed by co-worker's vehicle on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw police say an 18-year-old woman who was at work has died from injuries she sustained in a collision with a vehicle being driven by her co-worker last Thursday.
Retired teacher pleads guilty to paying for sex with 15-year-old in Collingwood, Ont.
In a Barrie courtroom on Monday, a retired high school teacher from the Niagara Region pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021.
MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'Utterly disgusting': Group that wants life-lease money back slams new Alberta legislation
A group representing former residents who say they're owed tens of millions from an Edmonton-based operator say the Alberta government's plans for life leases don't go far enough to address those who are waiting for repayment.
-
Neil Young Edmonton concert scheduled for this summer cancelled
Neil Young is not coming to Edmonton this summer after all.
-
Officer who shot man near Oilers watch party cleared by ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared an Edmonton police officer of any wrongdoing in a shooting near an Edmonton Oilers watch party last year.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge to see cold temperatures after warm stretch
Plenty of people have been outside over the past several days, enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.
-
Alberta man charged after 2 stabbed outside Lethbridge bar
A 21-year-old man from Stand Off, Alta., is facing a number of charges in connection with a violent attack outside a Lethbridge bar on Sunday.
-
Cardston, Alta., restaurant renews effort to sell property via essay contest
It's a hot real estate market these days and one southern Alberta business is trying a unique method to stand out from the rest – for the second time.
Vancouver
-
Woman attacked in Stanley Park, Vancouver police say
A woman was attacked by a male stranger in Stanley Park Monday morning, according to police, who are providing few details about what occurred but urging people to be cautious.
-
No compensation after B.C. man says WestJet failed to deliver luggage to London
A traveller who accused WestJet of failing to deliver his luggage during a weeks-long trip from Canada to the U.K. is not entitled to compensation, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
-
B.C. could face another 'very challenging' wildfire season, officials say
The B.C. government is bracing for an early start to the 2024 wildfire season, with El Niño conditions expected to bring a warmer and drier spring than usual.
Vancouver Island
-
City of Victoria buys historic Hermann's Jazz Club for $4M
The City of Victoria is getting into the live music business after shelling out nearly $4 million to buy the Hermann's Jazz Club building, home to one of the longest-running jazz clubs in the country.
-
New mental health unit supports young adults at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital
Island Health, the province and parents are celebrating the gradual opening of a new mental health unit at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital.
-
B.C. could face another 'very challenging' wildfire season, officials say
The B.C. government is bracing for an early start to the 2024 wildfire season, with El Niño conditions expected to bring a warmer and drier spring than usual.
Saskatoon
-
'We have to pivot': Saskatoon ambulance gets stuck in ice ruts
While much of the snow is melting off roadways in the city, some ruts in residential areas have been causing issues for drivers and emergency crews.
-
FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending
An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).
-
Sask. RCMP looking for someone who fired shots at rural home
Police are asking the public for information after a resident of a small western Saskatchewan village was injured when someone fired shots into their home.
Regina
-
'More on the back of taxpayers': Sask. hears calls to decrease debt ahead of provincial budget
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) and Sask. NDP are calling on the government to halt potential increases to the province's debt in its upcoming budget.
-
Woman, 18, killed by co-worker's vehicle on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw police say an 18-year-old woman who was at work has died from injuries she sustained in a collision with a vehicle being driven by her co-worker last Thursday.
-
Sask. teachers announce provincewide strike on budget day, Hoopla faces cancellation
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says a provincewide one day strike will be held on Wednesday this week, the same day the provincial government is set to reveal its latest budget.
Toronto
-
Surge in gas prices in Toronto-area just the 'beginning,' analyst says
The recent surge in the cost of gas in the GTA may only be the 'beginning' of elevated prices at the pumps this spring, one industry analyst warns.
-
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
-
City received more than 50 broken bin complaints a day last year, new data shows
Broken bins topped the list of common complaints by Torontonians last year, according to new data released by 311.
Montreal
-
Federal environment minister gives Quebec May 1 deadline for caribou protection plan
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has once again threatened to invoke federal powers to protect Quebec's endangered woodland caribou.
-
Report shows that no progress on Quebec emergency room waits
The median waiting time in emergency rooms has remained relatively stable year on year, at 5 hours 13 minutes, according to a report published Monday by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI).
-
Quebec CAQ government unveils a new education dashboard
Following on the heels of the health network dashboard, Quebec is unveiling a new platform for tracking certain data in the education sector.
Atlantic
-
'It's absolutely tragic': N.B. RCMP investigate man's death as homicide, charge 2 men with second-degree murder
The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.
-
Police investigating after shots fired in west end Halifax
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s west end Monday morning.
-
'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
Winnipeg
-
Woman found dead in wooded area after vehicle found in ditch: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is investigating the sudden death of a woman from the RM of Stuartburn over the weekend.
-
'We had to make a choice': Wildlife Haven no longer treating certain species
It helps sick, hurt, and orphaned animals, but now Wildlife Haven says it’s been forced to make some difficult decisions regarding the care of certain species.
-
'An incredible athlete': First Nations gold medalist among Manitoba connections honoured at hall of fame
Some of Manitoba's Indigenous sporting history was on display this past weekend at the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame in Wisconsin.
Ottawa
-
Here's what to expect in Ottawa when former PM Brian Mulroney lies in state
There will be road closures and an increased police presence in downtown Ottawa this week as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in state in the nation's capital.
-
Ottawa's buses are going electric; here's what it's like to ride one
OC Transpo buses are going electric, with a plan to make the entire fleet zero-emission. So, what’s it like to be a passenger?
-
PWHL Ottawa's Lexie Adzija traded to Boston; Amanda Boulier to Montreal
Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League has made two last-minute deals ahead of Monday's trade deadline.
Northern Ontario
-
Trial set to begin for another Sudbury man accused in deadly arson
The trial for the third murder suspect in the deadly Bruce Avenue townhouse fire that killed three people in 2021 is set to begin Monday.
-
Local councillors boycott meetings in northern Ont. town in hopes of forcing a byelection
The Township of black River-Matheson is broken. That’s what three local councillors said in a news release Monday, saying council and staff are not working in the best interests of their taxpayers.
-
Suspect pulls knife during road-rage exchange on Hwy. 17 near North Bay
A road rage incident March 14 on Highway 17 escalated quickly, with one of those involved pulling out a knife during the confrontation.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Winter travel advisory issued with heavy snowfall in the forecast
A winter travel advisory is in place for Tuesday in parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka, with up to 10 centimetres of heavy snowfall in the forecast.
-
Retired teacher pleads guilty to paying for sex with 15-year-old in Collingwood, Ont.
In a Barrie courtroom on Monday, a retired high school teacher from the Niagara Region pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021.
-
Barrie man charged with attempted murder after collision
A Barrie man faces several charges, including attempted murder, after a car crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Kitchener
-
Former Dutchie's employees say they took wage disputes to Ont. Ministry of Labour
Two former employees of a Kitchener, Ont., grocer said their Ministry of Labour cases were settled, but only one has been paid what they were allegedly owed.
-
Arrest made in downtown Kitchener stabbing
One person has been hurt, and another is in police custody, after a stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
-
Neighbours worried about deer living near busy Waterloo road
A group of Waterloo residents are concerned for the safety of a wild deer living in their neighbourhood.
London
-
Elderly woman on trial in roadside death of 8-year-old Girl Guide
A chaotic scene was described in a London, Ont. courtroom as the trial of a senior citizen charged in the roadside crash that killed a young girl got underway on Monday.
-
Final blast of winter expected on Tuesday as spring finally arrives
Spring is officially in the air as of Tuesday night, but that isn't stopping Mother Nature from sending one final wallop of snow and frigid air through London and the surrounding area.
-
'We didn't want to go': Business owner says parking lost to BRT is forcing them to move
Back to the Fuchsia has been located on Dundas Street near Egerton Street for almost a decade, but the business will soon be on the move. As crews set up for the latest round of BRT construction, the project has taken away the street parking her business relies on.
Windsor
-
'Everybody is just in awe during totality': Eclipse presentations available
Three weeks before a rare total solar eclipse bathes the region in darkness, Windsorites are reflecting on eclipses past and are preparing for what will be the experience of a lifetime.
-
Driver 'accidentally pressed on the gas' in Bulk Barn crash: police
Windsor police say an elderly driver “accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake” and crashed into a bulk food store.
-
Windsor city councillor calls for non-profits to be exempt from new stormwater fee
A Windsor city councillor is asking administration to exempt non-profit organizations from having to pay for a new stormwater fee going into effect next year.