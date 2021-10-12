'He's got that character': Gaudreau wants to be more of a leader with Calgary Flames
It's hard to believe but Johnny Gaudreau is going into his eighth season with the Calgary Flames.
The wee wizard has seen his share of good times, and bad times, since he played his first game back in the 2013-14 season.
He says one thing he'd love to change heading into the coming year is getting off to a better start.
"I don't think I've ever had a really, you know, good start since I've been in Calgary," Gaudreau said. "I think it would be nice to get off to a good start, string a few wins and see where we're at after the first month there."
Gaudreau will once again be expected to produce on the ice. In 520 games with the Flames, the 5'9", 165 pound forward has scored 170 goals and added 324 assists for 494 points.
In order for the Flames to get into the playoffs, he'll have to have a solid season.
Gaudreau is now 28 years old, he was married in the summer and says he's more mature now and believes he can take on more of a role in the leadership department.
"I hope so, a little bit of one," he told the media after practice on Tuesday.
"I don't talk too much in the locker room but I just try to lead on the ice and help my team win games and go from there."
Goaltender Jakob Markstrom says Gaudreau is definitely a leader on the team. He also had a little fun with him at Tuesday's press conference.
"Look at him," Markstrom said.
"When he walked into the room everybody gets quiet, and he's got that character when he walks into the room and it's like, wow, he's here.
"So you know it's the same on the ice as it is in the locker room."
Head coach Darryl Sutter has made it clear he wants the Flames to be a tougher team to play against.
Even though he's not a big player, Sutter believes Gaudreau already does things to make him hard to play against.
"He uses his speed, tries to score and has a great work ethic. That's what he's really good at," Sutter said.
"He's been one of the best players in training camp in terms of hanging onto pucks and being a high volume guy, a possession guy, he's been good in his own zone he's been all of those."
You won't see much physicality from Gaudreau but he says he can definitely do his part.
"I'm obviously not going to kill anyone or hit anyone too hard," Gaudreau laughed.
"Like Darryl (Sutter) says, keeping your stick on the ice at the right time when you're going in on the forecheck and things like that. Backchecking and working hard and just trying to help your team win games and I think that's something that I can do for this team."
The Flames don't open up the regular season until Saturday night when they face the Oilers in Edmonton.
They play their home opener on Oct. 18 when they play host to the Anaheim Ducks.
