CALGARY
Calgary

    • Hearing to determine fate of two dogs in fatal Calgary dog attack

    The three dogs seized by City of Calgary animal control following a fatal June 5 attack on a senior in northwest Calgary. (Facebook/Denis Bagaric) The three dogs seized by City of Calgary animal control following a fatal June 5 attack on a senior in northwest Calgary. (Facebook/Denis Bagaric)
    Share

    A hearing to determine the fate of two dogs involved in a fatal attack on an elderly woman is set to take place on Tuesday.

    Denis Bagaric, the owner of the two dogs has been asked to appear in court for the hearing on June 4.

    A third dog, said to have led the 2022 attack on Betty Ann Williams, 86, was euthanized by the city in February.

    Bagaric is fighting to keep the other two dogs alive.

    In May, he was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and banned from owning any animals for 15 years.

    The judge also imposed a $3,000 victim surcharge against Bagaric.

    On June 5, 2022, Bagaric’s three American Staffordshires were on his property on 21 Avenue N.W., when the dogs broke free of the fenced and gated backyard into the alley where Williams was gardening.

    The dogs attacked, fatally injuring the senior.

    Benedict Leung, the Crown prosecutor representing the City of Calgary, argues all three dogs were involved in the attack, pointing to evidence of blood found on each of their chests and muzzles.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News