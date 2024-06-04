Hearing to determine fate of two dogs in fatal Calgary dog attack

A hearing to determine the fate of two dogs involved in a fatal attack on an elderly woman is set to take place on Tuesday.

Denis Bagaric, the owner of the two dogs has been asked to appear in court for the hearing on June 4.

A third dog, said to have led the 2022 attack on Betty Ann Williams, 86, was euthanized by the city in February.

Bagaric is fighting to keep the other two dogs alive.

In May, he was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine and banned from owning any animals for 15 years.

The judge also imposed a $3,000 victim surcharge against Bagaric.

On June 5, 2022, Bagaric’s three American Staffordshires were on his property on 21 Avenue N.W., when the dogs broke free of the fenced and gated backyard into the alley where Williams was gardening.

The dogs attacked, fatally injuring the senior.

Benedict Leung, the Crown prosecutor representing the City of Calgary, argues all three dogs were involved in the attack, pointing to evidence of blood found on each of their chests and muzzles.