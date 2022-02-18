Hearings for accused in Coutts border blockade pushed to March

Four Alberta men, accused of plotting to kill Mounties during the Coutts border blockade, will have their hearings next month.

A Lethbridge judge adjourned the matter to March 15 after learning from the lawyer representing two of the defendants that more time was needed to prepare the case.

The prosecution agreed that it also needed time to review the evidence.

Chris Carbert, Christopher Lysak, Anthony Olienick and Jerry Morin remain in custody and police say the group planned to take action against them if officers moved in.

“The group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade,” RCMP said in a release on Monday.

They did not appear in court either in-person or via video link.

Three of the accused were known to police and have criminal records for offences such as drug trafficking and assault.

Carbert and Morin also posted on social media during the blockade, posting videos that stated the situation was "a war."

Their lawyer is preparing bail applications for his clients.

The accused are scheduled to be included on a court docket that laid out charges against seven other people charged in connection with the incident.

RCMP discovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and body armour earlier this week, leading to the arrests and eventual break up of the weeks long blockade at the border.